Man tortured over love marriage

LAHORE: A young man was brutally tortured by his brothers-in-law over a love marriage feud in court premises on Wednesday, police said.

According to details, Javed and Nadia married each other without the consent of the latter’s family.

Javed visited the court to record his statement in the case where Nadia’s brothers, who were also present on the occasion, brutally tortured him.

Injured Javed was shifted to the hospital for treatment and the police, after registering a case against the offenders, have started an investigation.