Khurram Sher Zaman asks Siraj Durrani to step down from office

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday demanded a resignation from Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, following his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“The speaker should step-down from his office until corruption reference probe against him,” Zaman said.

He relayed everyone is equal in the eyes of law and added even ministers of PTI set precedent by resigning from their respective offices to face investigations.

Durrani was taken into custody by the NAB from Islamabad, in a case related to the accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to NAB’s notification, the senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will be shifted to the NAB’s Rawalpindi office.

“On Feb 21, the NAB team will move Durrani to Karachi to present him before the court,” the notification added.

The anti-graft watchdog had summoned the speaker several times to appear before the anti-graft watchdog body for interrogation in the case, however, Durrani failed to comply with the order which led to his arrest by NAB on Wednesday.

On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.