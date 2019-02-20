Investigation pending as police allegedly torture minor in Lahore

LAHORE: Headway in the investigation into the incident in which police officers allegedly tortured and beat up a ten-year-old boy is yet to be made as a first information report (FIR) was filed in the Chuhang police station on Tuesday night.

The FIR names nine police officers, including Sher Shah police checkpoint in-charge Saeed Ahmed and officers Asad Lateef and Faisal Ashraf as well as six unidentified ones.

According to details, Ahmad, a ten-year-old, who hails from Green Town was forced by a young man to sit as security at a mobile phone shop. Later, the young man left the shop on the excuse that he’d show the phone to someone. When he didn’t come back, the shop owner handed Ahmad over to police.

The minor claims that police officers did not believe him when he did not know about the whereabouts of the thief and proceeded to burn him with hot iron and heater.

The FIR has been filed by Yasmin, Ahmad’s mother.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and the capital city police officer (CCPO) suspended the checkpoint in-charge.

Separately, Punjab CM’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill and Child Protection Bureau chairperson Sarah Ahmed visited the child and Gill announced free treatment for him.