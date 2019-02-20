India faces sanctions after Pakistani shooters not issued visas

NEW DELHI: India could face sanctions after two Pakistani shooters failed to get visas to attend a World Cup event in New Delhi, the sport’s world body said Wednesday, amid tensions over Pulwama attack.

Two Pakistani shooters, G.M. Bashir and Khalil Ahmed, and their manager were to take part in the event but had not arrived for Wednesday´s eve-of-contest formalities.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) warned India of consequences.

“The ISSF World Cup in New Delhi faces an urgent situation as Pakistani athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition,” it said in a statement.

The federation and the Indian organising committee are making “all efforts to solve the situation to avoid the discrimination of the Pakistani team”.

“Besides that, the ISSF and the organizing committee are discussing the possible consequences for India as a host country for future international competitions, in all sports.”

India, which has expressed a strong interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics and 2030 Asian Games, could face International Olympic Committee (IOC) action if Pakistan is blocked from taking part.

The event, with 500 shooters from 58 nations, is a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.