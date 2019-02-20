Husain Haqqani asks why Jaish-e-Muhammad took responsibility for Pulwama attack

Former Pakistani ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani on Tuesday asked why the “Bahawalpur-based Jaish-e-Muhammad” claimed responsibility for carrying out the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

When a Twitter user asked him why he blamed Pakistan for the attack, citing intelligence report, and why those intelligence agencies were unable to stop the attack before it was executed, he said, “Good question. Better question for ppl of Pakistan: why did Bahawalpur-based Jaish-e-Muhammad accept responsibility for the attack and issued a statement from Pakistan within minutes of the attack?”

Earlier, he drew ire of Twitterati for his comment about Pakistanis “justifying” the Pulwama attack on social media despite state’s condemnation.

“Pakistan has officially condemned Pulwama Attack but by offering arguments justifying terrorism, many Pakistanis in mainstream and social media are eroding even the limited and nominal credibility of that statement,” he had said.