High-flying Quetta Gladiators take on Multan Sultans in Sharjah today

SHARJAH: After a two-day breather, Pakistan Super League (PSL) action will resume in Sharjah with Quetta Gladiators taking on Multan Sultans at the historic venue tonight.

The high-flying Gladiators sit at top of the points table and will be looking to continue their winning momentum after they beat Peshawar Zalmi in their opening match by six wickets and then outclassed defending champions Islamabad United by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans lost their opening game of the tournament by seven runs to Karachi Kings but managed to jump back into the competition, beating Islamabad by five wickets.

For Quetta, Shane Watson and Umar Akmal will once again be on the radar after the duo helped Gladiators cruise to victory over Islamabad in Dubai. Akmal’s persistent form in back-to-back matches must have given a thought to ponder over to the selectors months before the upcoming World Cup.

With the likes of Sohail Tanvir, Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz in their bowling department, Quetta will be looking to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

For the Sultans, Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik were instrumental in their victory over Islamabad in the low-scoring match. They will, however, look for the rest of the team to chip in with the bat and the ball, if they want to have any real chance of challenging the other teams.

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will start at 9 pm Pakistan Standard Time.