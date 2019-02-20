ATC grants bails to two cops in alleged encounter case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday granted bails to two accused policemen in a case pertaining to the killing of Maqsood in an alleged encounter.

ATC was hearing the bail plea filed by Abdul Waheed and Akbar Khan in the Maqsood murder case. The court granted the bail to both accused and ordered them to submit a surety of Rs0.2 million each.

It is pertinent to mention here that one policeman Shaukat was already on bail while a total of five persons have been booked in the case.

The counsel of the accused submitted to the court that there was no evidence against the accused and neither did any eye witness recognise them.

On January 20, police claimed to have killed 27-year-old Maqsood in an encounter near the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base at Sharae Faisal. He was a tailor by profession and the lone brother of five sisters.