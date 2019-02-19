Unidentified men kill PSP leader in Karachi

by News Desk , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Abdul Habib Khilji was shot dead by unidentified persons in Karachi on Monday, according to police.

Media reports said the assassination occurred near Sakhi Hassan area where unknown armed assailants opened fire at Khilji’s vehicle and killed him.

Police said the deceased was also a member of Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

The PSP later confirmed that the deceased was a party candidate who contested polls from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-122, adding that the party was gathering further information regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from additional inspector general (AIG) of Karachi.

CM Murad Shah directed officials for the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from senior superintendent of police (SSP).

مصطفیٰ کمال کی جانب سے عبدالحبیب خلجی کی شہادت پر افسوس کا اظہار۔ صوبائی حکومت سے واقع میں ملوث افراد اور سہولت کاروں کی جلد از جلد گرفتاری کا مطالبہ سید مصطفیٰ کمال کی عبدالحبیب خلجی کے اہل خانہ سے اظہارِ تعزیت#PSP #Karachi — Pak Sarzameen Party (@PSPPakistan) February 18, 2019

Meanwhile, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed grief at the incident and paid condolences to the bereaved family. He condemned the “new wave of attacks on political workers” in the provincial capital during the recent months.