Twitter on Tuesday night suspended the personal Twitter handle of Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

According to reports, the FO spokesperson’s account (@DrMFaisal) on the micro-blogging site was suspended after some of his tweets “were reported to Twitter by the Indian government”.

While there has been no official statement over the suspension as of yet, reports claim the handle was flagged after Dr Faisal shared on it the details of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case currently being heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Jadhav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for the Indian covert agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), was captured from Balochistan in March 2016. He later confessed to his association with RAW, and involvement in espionage and fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

The Indian spy was tried in a Pakistani military court, which sentenced him to death in April 2017 for espionage and subversive activities.

His death penalty has been challenged by India in the ICJ where both the countries are presenting their arguments until February 21.

It is expected that the ICJ decision will be delivered by summer this year.