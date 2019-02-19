Shehbaz put on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Tuesday placed the name of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Exit Control List (ECL), restraining him from foreign trips for the next thirty days.

Reportedly, the former chief minister of Punjab was scheduled to jet off to London to be with his ailing newborn granddaughter, who was diagnosed with a cardiac disease and underwent surgery last week.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday requested the interior ministry to put the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president’s name on the ‘no-fly list’ amidst an on-going case for owning assets beyond disclosed sources of income against him.

A summary was made and sent to the federal cabinet in compliance with the anti-graft watchdog’s request. Following its approval, Sharif was placed on ECL.

Sharif was arrested on October 6, 2018, in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.