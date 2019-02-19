SHC seeks report from Sindh govt, KWSB MD on water scarcity

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday sought a report from Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director (MD) Asadullah Khan and Sindh government on a plea against scarcity of water in Gadap and Hawks Bay areas.

The court was hearing a plea filed by residents of the areas against the Sindh government and KWSB MD decrying the acute shortage of water in their localities.

The citizens told the court that the Sindh government had made the promise of providing potable water but no such notification was issued.

The citizens told the court that daily life has become very difficult due to the acute shortage of water in different areas.

They pleaded the court to instruct the provincial government to ensure the provision of potable water in their areas.