SHC directs NAB to file reference against illegal allotment in KDA Housing Society

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a reference against an illegal allotment in KDA Housing Society’s name and submit a report into the matter.

As the hearing went underway NAB officials informed the bench, “Then administrator of the housing society, Intezar Jafri, and others illegally allotted 43 plots in the name of KDA Housing Society and caused a loss to the national exchequer.”

“The matter has been forwarded to NAB headquarters to file a reference against the suspects,” the NAB officials added. “KDA anti-encroachment director Jameel Baloch and other beneficiaries are not involved,” they further informed.

The court ordered NAB to file a reference and submit a report by March 19.

Meanwhile, SHC also directed the concerned officials to present arguments on bail pleas of suspects involved in illegal allotment of 296 plots.

The NAB prosecutor told the court, “Feroz Bengali, sector in charge Shakir Langra and others sold 296 plots which were converted through china-cutting.” At this, the SHC chief justice remarked, “It seems that in the case there will be no allottees or affectees.”

Suspect Shakir Langara’s counsel then said, “My client has been in jail for over a year.”

The SHC CJ then inquired regarding what work Langra did and his counsel responded, “He was a deputy director in KDA.”

The court then sought arguments on the bail pleas of the suspects on March 6.