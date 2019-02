GENEVA: Several skiers were buried in an avalanche on the slopes of the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, police said on Tuesday.

The avalanche came as warm temperatures over the past week began melting heavy snow and coincided with school holidays in some cantons.

“An avalanche occurred in the Plaine-Morte sector, search and rescue teams are on the site. Several people are buried,” Valais cantonal police said in a Tweet.