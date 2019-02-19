SC to take up Zardari, Talpur’s review petition in fake accounts case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday will hear review petitions filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister parliamentarian Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah against the top court’s verdict in the fake accounts case.

On January 28, the former president and his sister filed a review petition over SC’s January 7 order in the Rs42 billion fake accounts scam. The top court has also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe into the case.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear the petition.

Reportedly, the petition has urged the court to transfer the notorious case back to Sindh. Apart from that it also seeks a halt to the investigations.

The top court will also take up petitions filed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and others.

THE CASE

The apex court, earlier, constituted a JIT to probe the case after it took a suo motu notice over delay probe into the scam pending since 2015.

Several prominent individuals, including Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai and Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, have been nominated in the case.

Property tycoon Malik Riaz, his son-in-law Zain, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have also been included in the probe.

The JIT investigating the matter told the SC that a close nexus had been found between a troika of the Zardari Group, Omni Group and Bahria Town. The JIT report revealed that at least 29 bank accounts identified as fake had been used for money laundering of Rs42 billion.