Saudi crown prince can get more votes than me, jokes PM

While addressing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during his two-day official trip to Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan joked that he could get more votes than him while participating in the country’s elections.

“I woke up this morning and when I looked at my mobile phone, I realised after your statement last night saying that you would be Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia that if you stood in elections here, you would get more votes than me,” the prime minister joked, addressing the Saudi crown prince.

VIDEO:

The premier added, “You are extremely popular.”

Meanwhile, he thanked the Saudi crown prince, deputy premier and minister of defence, and expressed happiness over the royal’s visit.

PM Imran said that with the signing of the new agreements, the existing relationship between the two countries has expanded and is now developing into other spheres.

“But what I feel is that this is just the beginning,” he said.