Royal decree issued for release of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners

A royal decree was issued on Tuesday ordering the release of Pakistani prisoners languishing in the prisons of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The royal decree comes after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) on Monday ordered to release as many as 2,107 Pakistani prisoners on a request by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the former’s visit of Islamabad.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry has summoned details of the Pakistani prisoners incarcerated in Saudi jails from Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in the kingdom. The Pakistani embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah have been asked to prepare lists of the Pakistani prisoners and send them to the ministry.

Earlier, on Feb 18, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said, “As a sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of KSA Mohammad Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners Saudi Jails.”

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet welcomed the move of the crown prince saying, “HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistanis with immediate effect, while rest of the case will be reviewed later,”