India demands Pakistan take ‘credible’ action over Pulwama attack

Hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to investigate the recent attack in occupied Kashmir, the Indian government demanded that Pakistan take “credible and visible action” over the suicide attack.

“We demand Pakistan to stop misleading the international community and take credible and visible action against the perpetrators of Pulwama terrorist attack and other terrorists and terror groups [allegedly] operating from areas under their control,” a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

“It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action,” it alleged.

“We are not surprised that the prime minister of Pakistan refuses to acknowledge the attack on our security forces in Pulwama as an act of terrorism. Prime minister of Pakistan has neither chosen to condemn this heinous act nor condoled with the bereaved families,” the MEA complained.

Tensions between the neighbours have soared since last Thursday’s attack in which at least 40 Indian paramilitaries were killed.

The prime minister, in a nationally televised address, demanded India to give “actionable evidence” and that Pakistan would retaliate if attacked.

“The prime minister of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse.”

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces increasing pressure to take tough action over the attacks, which were reportedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed.