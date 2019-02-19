PTI’s sit-in for getting media attention: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) on Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that doors for negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were always open; therefore, PTI leaders instead of staging sit-ins, should negotiate with the government of Sindh which firmly believed that each and every issue could be resolved through negotiations.

The advisor expressed these views while talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

He said that PTI’s protests on certain issues were quite uncalled for given the fact that the Sindh chief minister had already taken notice of those issues in order to address the same.

He said that they believed that protest is a fundamental right but appropriate forum for debating on issues is the Sindh Assembly.

The provincial advisor said that terrorism was a national issue, adding that the Sindh government was utilising maximum resources to fix it.

He said that PTI did not come out of container politics even though they were in power now.

He further said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wanted to resolve the problems as they believed in democracy and solution of problems through dialogue, advising PTI members of the provincial assembly to resolve issues through negotiations instead of staging sit-ins.

Wahab also criticised the fact that an MNA belonging to PTI, along with his workers, had thrown sewage on the gate of the Sindh chief minister’s house a few days ago for not fulfilling his duties by cleaning streets where people were forced to live in sewage water.