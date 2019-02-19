PM decides to call NSC meeting this week

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to summon the meeting of National Security Council (NSC) in the ongoing week.

According to details, the meeting will review the security situation of the country following Kulbhushan Jadhav case and Pulwama attack.

The NSC session will be attended by Joint Chief of Staff Committee (JCSC) chairman, chiefs of all three armed forces, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials, defence minister, foreign minister, information minister, finance minister and state minister for interior.

Foreign Office (FO) officials will brief the members about Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will also come under discussion.