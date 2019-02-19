Pakistan presents arguments in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

THE HAGUE: Pakistan on Tuesday is presenting its arguments at the International Court of Justice in the Kulbushan Jadhav case.

Earlier, ICJ allowed Pakistan to present its case in the absence of an ad hoc judge as Judge Tasadduq Hussain Jilani fell ill on Monday.

Jadhav, an on-duty Indian navy officer working for the Indian covert agency Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), was captured from Balochistan in March 2016. He later confessed to his association with RAW, and involvement in espionage and fomenting terrorism in Pakistan

However, India says he was kidnapped from Iran. He was sentenced to death in April 2017, following which India moved the Hague-based ICJ.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ had in May 2017, restrained Pakistan from executing Kulbhushan till adjudication of the case.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Kulbhushan from Balochistan on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly “entered Pakistan from Iran”. India, however, maintains that Kulbhushan was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Pakistan is being represented by English Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi who asserted that Indian failed to answer important questions on Monday as it did not clarify if he is Kulbhushan Jadhav or Hussain Mubarak Patel.

Hence, Qureshi said, a decision has not yet been made regarding his nationality.

Referring to India’s demand, he questioned how could India demand consular access when it couldn’t even confirm the accused’s nationality: “India should tell why the consular access agreement does not apply to Jadhav.”

He argued that India has moved the world court but it refuses to satisfy Pakistan’s questions as “it is sitting on a weak wall of lies just like Humpty Dumpty.

Qureshi added that he has represented India in the past but this attitude is “completely new” for him for it has levelled “a baseless allegation” against Pakistan of violating international laws.

He argued that India’s claim of Jadhav retiring at 47 makes no sense and there is a forum to move the high court in this case as per the Vienna convention.

Qureshi told that under Narendra Modi’s tenure, RAW began its attempts to destabilise Balochistan, and questioned if India cariied out nay invetsigation after Jadhav was arrested from Iran.

Why did Jadhav have a passport in a Muslim’s name, he questions, wondering if there was any evidence to substantiate the allegation that he was kidnapped from Iran before being brought to Pakistan.

Moreover, he questioned if India had any evidence of the nine-hour trip between Iran and Pakistan.

The counsel continued, “A passport in the name of Hussain Mubarak Patel was issued in 2003 and renewed in 2014. The address mentioned on the passport is that of the property owned by Jadhav’s mother.”

He clarified, “Iran has nothing to do with the Jadhav case. Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan and not Iran and the story regarding his kidnapping from Iran is baseless.”

Qureshi also gave an electronic presentation in the world court and presented excerpts from Indian journalists’ Karan Thapar and Parween Swami’s reports published in April 2017 and January 2018.

Referring to India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s interview, Qureshi said, “Doval confessed to Indian-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan during his interview.”

“According to Doval, Jadhav played a key role in terrorism in Balochistan,” he added.

The hearing in the ICJ will continue until Feb 21. New Delhi will again be given a chance to present its stance on Feb 20, while Pakistan will give final arguments in the case on Feb 21.

According to reports, India has not provided evidence regarding Jadhav’s retirement.

“India did not give a satisfactory response to a question on the passport issued in Hussain Mubarak Patel’s name,” reports quoted a senior official as saying.

It is expected that the ICJ decision will be delivered by summer this year.