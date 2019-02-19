Pakistan major attraction for tourists of the world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that owing to its diverse culture, great national heritage and natural beauty Pakistan is a major attraction for tourists all over the world.

He said this during a meeting with Member of House of Commons, United Kingdom Faisal Rashid who called on him. The minister said that Pakistan was a peaceful and safe country, and it wanted Britain to review its travel advisory regarding Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry and the UK Member Parliament discussed matters of mutual interests, besides bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom during the meeting.

Fawad said that improvement of security situation and establishment of peace in the country was the outcome of the unprecedented sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces, police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He said that the return of British Airways to Pakistan was a good omen and resumption of its flight operations after 10 years was a manifestation of the trust in ‘Naya Pakistan’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.