Pakistan lodges protest with India over safety of its High Commission officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with India regarding the safety and security of its High Commission as well as the officers/officials and their families in New Delhi.

Special Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imtiaz Ahmad summoned Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia on Tuesday to lodge a strong protest against the anti-Pakistan demonstration on Monday, where protestors were allowed to reach and jolt the gate of the Pakistan House despite the presence of Indian security officials.

It was underscored that despite a strong protest to the Indian government, acts of harassment targeting the Pakistani High Commission, Pakistan House, and the officers/officials of the High Commission and their families continued, including abusive calls to the Pakistan High Commission’s helpline, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

The special secretary reiterated Pakistan’s demand to the Indian government for a comprehensive, immediate investigation of this serious breach of security, taking foolproof measures for safety and security of the Pakistan House, High Commission and its officers/officials and their families in New Delhi, and ensuring that such incidents do not recur, the statement concluded.