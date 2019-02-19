Pakistan, India World Cup 2019 clash will go ahead as scheduled: ICC

LONDON: Pakistan and India World Cup 2019 match will go ahead despite the tensions between two countries in the wake of Pulwama attack, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David Richardson has said.

David Richardson told ESPNcricinfo that that ‘no indications’ have been sent from either board about the World Cup clash not taking place. “We haven’t written to the boards as yet.”

Pakistan and India World Cup clash is scheduled on June 16 in Manchester.

Richardson added ICC is monitoring the situation with its members including Pakistan Cricket Board and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

“Certainly, there are no indications any of the matches, including the Pakistan-India match, will not be played as planned at the World Cup. But as I say we will continue to monitor the situation.”

There are just 100 days until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 gets underway.

Earlier, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh called for India to boycott their World Cup game against Pakistan in June in protest at Pulwama attack.

Singh said: “There is no need for any relations with Pakistan, let alone cricket.

“Don´t play the World Cup match with Pakistan on June 16 — country comes first for all of us and we are all standing with our forces,” he added.

The boycott call has also been taken up by the secretary of the prestigious Cricket Club of India.

“CCI is a sporting association but nation comes first,” said Suresh Bafna as he condemned the attack in which a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden car into a military convoy in Indian Occupied Kashmir last Thursday.