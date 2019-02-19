Netflix discontinues Marvel’s Jessica Jones, The Punisher

Netflix on Monday announced that it has cancelled Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Punisher and this will now be the end to all five of Marvel and Netflix’s live-action TV series.

According to Deadline, there will be no season three of Jon Bernthal led vigilante series The Punisher, while the completed third season of the Krysten Ritter starrer Jessica Jones will still appear on the streaming site but it will be it’s last, Netflix confirmed.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix said. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and an exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come,” the streamer added.

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix added. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others”.

“We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

Jessica Jones and The Punisher are not the first Marvel series to be cancelled by the streaming giant. Daredevil was cancelled in November 2018 after three seasons, Iron Fist was cancelled in October 2018 after two seasons, Luke Cage was also cancelled last October after two seasons, and The Defenders only ran for one season.