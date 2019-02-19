My father was always a celebrity who would walk into the house: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in a recent interview opened up about her relationship with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and said that he was “always a celebrity who would walk into the house”.

Speaking with Komal Nahata, Alia said, “For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk into the house. I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job.”

Talking about working with her daughter in Raazi, Soni Razdan said, “It will go down as one of my most cherished memories, it was a wonderful feeling to be at par onset and also play mother and daughter as well. To add to it all it was shot in Kashmir, I was super grateful to have got this role.”

Alia’s last release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh and will soon be seen opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.