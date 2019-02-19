Mustafa Kamal demands arrest of Habib’s killers

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday condemned the targeted killing of party leader Abdul Habib Khilji and demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

The 40-year-old Khilji – who was also a member of Karachi Chamber of Commerce – was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Karachi on Monday. Reportedly, the incident occurred near Karachi’s busy Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi where armed assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire at Khilji’s vehicle.

Khilji – who was alone in his vehicle – received multiple critical injuries and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Various PSP leaders, including party lawmaker Asif Hussain, reached the hospital where Habib was brought after the incident. Party leaders also offered their condolences to the deceased’s family.

Separately, police officials mentioned that “five to six bullets marks were found on the deceased’s vehicle” while adding that “those bullets were fired from two 9mm pistols”.

Reportedly, the four suspects had come on two motorcycles and were wearing casual clothing.

The investigation team told media that the crime scene was geofenced and forensic testing and samples were being collected.

“The CCTV footage of the incident will also be recovered and be used in the investigation,” investigation team was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Monday, unidentified armed men shot dead Khilji near Serena mobile market.

PSP spokesperson Iftikhar Alam told media that the deceased was a party leader and had also contested the 2018 general elections for the Sindh Assembly seat of PS-122.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from additional inspector general (AIG) of Karachi.

Shah directed officials for the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Meanwhile, PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed grief at the incident and paid condolences to the bereaved family. He condemned the “new wave of attacks on political workers” in the provincial capital during the recent months.