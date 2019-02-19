LHC unfreezes judicial allowance

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday removed the disparities in salaries and allowances of judicial officers of all provinces and unfroze the “special judicial allowance admissible equal to three times initial basic pay of the 2008 pay scale”.

This order will be applicable to all judicial officers of the Punjab Judicial Service and the members of the Lahore High Court Establishment, and will allow them to draw an allowance “equal to one initial basic pay of their current pay scale plus 50pc of the running basic pay”.

The orders will be in effect from March 1.

The new expenditure will be met from the budget, the notification adds.