Laal Kabootar’s official trailer released

The official trailer for Kamal Khan’s directorial debut Laal Kabootar is out and we are eagerly waiting for its release now.

The film has been produced by siblings Hania Chima and Kamil Chima in collaboration with Geo Entertainment and Nehr Ghar films and stars Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha in lead roles.

Ahmed Ali Akbar plays a taxi driver who hopes to make it to Dubai. Unfortunately, from the looks of it, he is stuck in a tough situation where he has to help bring a baddie down along with a tough and resilient Mansha Pasha.

The action-packed sequences and blinding pace of the trailer has us excited for its release on March 22.