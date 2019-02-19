Irum Shopping Mall caught stealing electricity during KE, LEAs raid

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) and Law-Enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday raided Irum Shopping Mall in North Nazimabad to remove a large network of illegal electricity “kundas” being used to steal electricity.

KE teams were seen pulling down the kunda wires from the roof of the building.

The Mall has dues of over Rs5.6 Million and notices to the management have been served. These raids are part of a massive crackdown underway in the city, along with LEAs.

As per the K-Electric spokesperson, “KE will continue to intensify such drives against defaulters and power thieves, violators can be subject to disconnection along with prosecution that can lead to penalty as high as PKR 6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016.”