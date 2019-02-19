India violating UN resolutions on Kashmir: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has urged India to pay attention towards resolving the issues being faced by its people instead of fanning provocation in the region, RadioPakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart said that “Indian forces are committing grave human rights violations and state terrorism in occupied Kashmir to suppress the freedom movement of innocent Kashmiri people”.

She said that “the internal situation of India is also deteriorating day by day and the minorities are not safe in India as well”.

Shireen Mazari said New Delhi is continuously violating UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and attempting to change the demography of the held valley.

The Minister said New Delhi is resorting to Pulwama incident just to divert attention from their own elections.

Earlier on February 14, a suicide attack in occupied Kashmir killed at least 44 Indian security personnel.

The attack outside Srinagar, which was reportedly claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit, saw explosives packed inside a van rip through buses in a convoy of 78 vehicles, carrying some 2,500 members of the Indian force.

Two buses, with 35 people each, bore the brunt of the massive blast, heard miles away, around 20 kilometres from Srinagar on the main highway to Jammu.