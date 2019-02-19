‘If India shares evidence on Pulwama attack, we will take action’: PM

— Asserts it is ‘not in Pakistan’s interest to plant terrorists’

— Claims Pakistan ‘won’t hesitate to retaliate’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that if India has conclusive evidence framing Pakistan for the Pulwama attack, then “it should share it with us and we shall take action upon it”.

It merits a mention that the already sour relations between the two countries worsened when at least 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when suspected militants targeted a convoy with a car bomb at Awantipora in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district last Thursday.

The car bomb attack considered the worst ever on security personnel in the state, was reportedly claimed by militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad and carried out by a 20-year-old Kashmiri man.

India has accused Pakistan of facilitating the attack as it announced that it would withdraw Pakistan’s ‘Most Favoured Nation’ status. However, Pakistan has denied all allegations of terror financing.

“We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in the Indian media and government that seek to link the attack to Pakistan without investigations,” Pakistan’s FO said in a statement on Thursday.

In a video message, the premier said that he had not responded to India’s accusations earlier because he did not want to draw attention from the Saudi crown prince’s maiden visit to Pakistan.

PM Imran added that Pakistan will take action “not because we are feeling pressurized but because it is our policy.”

He questioned rhetorically: “why would we want to sabotage things by planning such an attack when the crown prince was visiting? What benefit would we get out of it?”

He added that it is not in Pakistan’s interests to plant terrorists elsewhere or to have terrorist activity conducted on our land.

Further, he wondered if “India wants to remain in the past [and not establish peace between the two countries?].”

Though we want peace in the region, the premier asserted, we will not hesitate to retaliate if India takes any action as I have seen calls for an attack on Pakistani territory on India media.

Further, the prime minister announced that he will be calling a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) next week.