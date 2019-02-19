Govt working for durable peace to ensure national development, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has said that terrorism had become a challenge by getting out of control in the past and his government wanted durable peace in order to get expeditious development so that citizens can contribute to the national development.

He was addressing a function of a De-radicalisation Centre (DRC) in Shahkas Hayatabad, where the Sabaoon-II project completed the de-radicalisation of 110 persons.

Advisor Ajmal Khan Wazir, KP North Frontier Constabulary (FC) Inspector General (IG) Major General Rahat Naseem, Sector Commander Shahbaz Akbar Qazi, DRC Commanding Officer (CO) Lieutenant Colonel Syed Aurangzaib Ahmad, district Khyber deputy commissioner (DC), officers of DRC Sabaoon and elites of Khyber, Mohmand, Bajawor and Orakzai participated in the function.

Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the establishment and efforts of the DRC for de-radicalising affectees of extremism and establishing peace in the country.

The chief minister highlighted the sacrifices of both the security forces and people for the elimination of terrorism and restoration of durable peace, adding that terrorism although terrorism had become a challenge, the nation fought a historic war against it.

“However, we are still exposed to inimical designs of anti-state elements who are out to divide the nation, therefore, we should be aware of the enemy’s nefarious designs,” he said while vowing that the government and Pakistan Army would continue to provide peace, security, education and health facilities, besides ensuring employment and prosperity to the people in order to safeguard the coming generation.

The chief minister said that it was good to see that Sabaoon has become a major contributor in the de-radicalisation of affectees of extremism, succeeding in rehabilitating 1,140 persons.

Mahmood Khan further said that there were multiple factors behind terrorism, therefore, the rehabilitation of people affected by it was not an easy job to do. However, Sabaoon had become a success story owing to the cooperation of elders and local people.

“Sabaoon has not only became a centre of education and rehabilitation, but also a home where people are trained to become useful citizens of society,” he added.

The KP CM also appreciated Sabaoon’s welfare activities, including different programmes that train men and women to earn their livelihood.

He congratulated the families of the de-radicalised people and asked the people to further guide and help them to become useful citizens of society.

Afterwards, he took an oath from the trained persons and distributed prizes among the position holders of the training.