Govt mandates physical education for schools across Punjab

LAHORE: In line with the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government on Tuesday declared “health and physical education” mandatory for students of all 52,000 private and public schools across the province.

Administrations of all primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in the province have been directed to hold at least two periods involving sports and physical training on a weekly basis.

The Education Ministry has also issued a circular to education officers in all 36 districts for immediate implementation of the directives.

According to the circular, cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, table tennis, handball, athletics, gymnastics, cycling, tug of war and basketball, among other sports have been declared mandatory for all schools students.

In this regard, school heads have been directed to provide details regarding sporting facilities at their institutes by March 31, 2019.

The government has also directed them to improve facilities at sports grounds, provide clothing to students and ensure the provision of refreshments to participating students at the sporting events.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has also issued a calendar of annual sporting competitions, according to which the sporting year will begin from April 1 while annual sports competitions will be held in October throughout the province – October 1-12 at the local level; October 15-20 at tehsil level and October 22-20 at the district level.