Entire nation on same page over Kashmir issue: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the entire nation was on the same page regarding the Kashmir issue.

While condemning the incident, Bilawal pointed out that the attack could have easily been avoided if India had not violated the basic human rights of Kashmiri citizens and given them their just right to self-determination.

Further, the PPP chairman welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s recent visit to Pakistan and the Saudi investment in the country, adding that Pakistan wanted better relations with neighbours as well as other countries.