ECC meeting on seven-point agenda underway

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Tuesday is mulling over a seven-point agenda in Islamabad.

The meeting is being chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar and will review progress made on the Pakistan Steel Mills cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

It will also discuss the issuance of a supplementary budget of more than one billion rupees for Hajj operations. The committee will also discuss steps to increase employment opportunities for Pakistani workers abroad.

The meeting will also discuss the demand and supply of urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in the country and review a new method for issuing licenses for the marketing of petroleum products. Moreover, a report regarding stranded tankers and the vehicles at the port will also be submitted in the meeting.

The ECC meeting will also discuss different proposals for the revival of the agriculture sector and decided to collaborate with China to enhance the yield of cotton.