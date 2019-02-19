CM directs proper utilisation of development funds

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday stressed the need for proper and timely utilisation of development funds.

Chairing a meeting to review the annual development programme here, Buzdar directed the government officials to strictly follow the austerity policy in their respective departments.

“The government departments should maintain financial discipline. We are the custodians of national resources and no one will be allowed to loot the hard-earned money of the people,” he said.

The chief minister added that public needs, as well as welfare of the masses, should be ensured in development schemes and the menace of enhancing the expenditures by delaying the completion of such schemes should be discouraged.

He reiterated that the government would continue to provide resources for public welfare schemes, including health and education, on a priority basis. “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government is working hard to serve the people and ensure timely completion of the development projects to benefit the masses.”

Earlier, the Buzdar was briefed about progress on the annual development programme and financial matters of the province.

Provincial ministers, including Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Malik Muhammad Anwar and Hafiz Faiz Ahmad; chief secretary, Planning & Development Department chairman, SMBR, administrative secretaries and other high officials were present on the occasion.