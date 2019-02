The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the consortium of Blitz and Trans Group as the new live production partner for the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League 2019.

As per the details, Blitz is the PCB’s broadcast partners in Pakistan, while Trans Group are the event management partners.

The duo would begin operations when the matches resume on February 20 and will continue to provide the high-quality coverage which viewers were provided in the games held earlier.