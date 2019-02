by Agencies , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KABUL: In Afghanistan, 17 militants, including a Taliban key commander Moulvi Esmatyar were killed and eight others injured in a targeted attack by government forces in Qaisar district of Faryab province on Monday.

Afghan army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai said that government forces from the ground and air targeted Taliban hideouts in Arkalic area.

Three security personnel were also killed and four others injured in the firefight.