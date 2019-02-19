123 fugitives lay down arms at Sibi

QUETTA: As many as 123 fugitives of different outlawed organizations hailing from Sibi, Lehri, Kohlu and Dera Bughti laid down their arms on Tuesday.

According to details, a function at historical Jirga Hall of Sibi was held. Member Balochistan Assembly and Jamhoori Watan Party central leader Nawabzada Ghuhram Bughti was the chief guest.

It was also attended by Sector Commander, Zulfiqar Bajwa, Ex-Chief Minister, Balochistan, Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Khan Barozai, Brigadier Sibi Garrison Artillery 33, Awais Majeed, ex- caretaker Minister Malik Khurram Shehzad, ex-Provincial Minister, Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, Commissioner Sibi Division Agha Faisal Shah, Ex-Chairman, Municipal Committee, Mir Hair Biyar Domki, leader of Balochistan Muttahida Mahaz Mir Fareed Khan Raisani, DIG Police, Sibi Range Parveez Ahmed Chandio, Deputy Commissioner, Sibi Syed Zahid Shah, Deputy Commissioner, Kohlu Syed Munawar Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Haq Imrani, Commanding Officer, 34, Rana Asif, Commanding Officer 144 Ziaullah Khan, renowned tribal elite Wadera Jalal Khan Kalper Bughti, Sardar Muhammad Khan Khajat and others.

The speakers said that the patriotic people of Balochistan should not listen to foreign propaganda and serve the nation and country.