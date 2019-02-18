Youth shaves sister’s head over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD: A youth shaved his sister’s head over domestic disputes here on Monday, soon after which he was arrested.

Police said that the suspect Arshad, hailing from Rodala Road area of Faisalabad, insisted that his married sister accompany him on a visit to their paternal uncle’s house. Upon refusal, the accused got furious and forcefully shaved the head of his sister, leaving her bald.

The Rodala Police reached the scene after getting the information, arrested the accused and started an investigation after registering a case against him.