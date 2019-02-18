Touched by ‘ambassador’ statement, Imran Khan asks MBS to consider him Prime Minister in Pakistan

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

ISLAMABAD – After confirming that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud touched his heart that those of Pakistanis around the country by saying that he be considered ‘Pakistan’s Ambassador in Saudi Arabia’, Imran Khan reciprocated by saying MBS could similarly consider him the Prime Minister in Pakistan.

“Your highness, it’s truly a wonderful thing you have said by asserting, metaphorically of course, that we should consider you the ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia,” Khan told MBS during the welcome ceremony for the crown prince at PM House on Sunday.

“Similarly, your highness, I want to return the gesture by telling you that you can consider me, metaphorically of course, the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Pakistan,” he added, bringing the trademark smile on MBS’s face.

“There might be a lot of metaphor in here, but the fact that his place is called the Prime Minister House, and you know, I’m seated here next to you, might help with the imagination.”

Khan went on to further elaborate.

“As you know the leader of the government, the head of the government, the chief executive, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, is actually a khalifa of Al-Saud in Al-Bakistan,” Khan said.

“You should consider me that head of government, that chief executive, that khalifa of Al-Saud in Al-Bakistan,” he added visibly touching MBS’s heart for the desired reciprocation, as the Crown Prince departed for high-level security meetings.