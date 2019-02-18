Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar go up in ODI rankings

Pakistan batters Sidra Ameen and Nida Dar made noteworthy gains in the latest update to the ICC Women’s ODI rankings, reported ICC.

Ameen and Dar, who contributed key runs in the ICC Women’s Championship one-day international series against the Windies to secure a historic 2-1 series win for their team, were richly rewarded in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings for batters.

Ameen jumped 36 places to No.57 for her tally of 148 runs including two half-centuries, while Dar’s 110 runs earned her a 13-spot leap to 55th.

Diana Baig, who was equally responsible for Pakistan’s success by scalping seven wickets in the three matches, climbed five places to No.51 in the bowling chart. Sana Mir’s five wickets helped her hold on to the top position. Nashra Sandhu also finished with five scalps for a seven-place leap from 35th to 28th.

Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin played a key role in the side’s victory in the first ODI scoring 96 and taking three wickets. She rose one place on all three charts – to No.20 in the batting rankings, No.36 in the bowling rankings and ninth on the all-rounders’ chart.

Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor continued her ascent in the batting rankings, climbing two places to eighth after raking up 158 runs for the series. In the bowling rankings, Shakera Selman climbed eight places to No.26, while Shamilla Connell jumped six places into the top 50 at No.49.

Meanwhile, after the South Africa-Sri Lanka series, Andrie Steyn, who topped the run-scoring charts with 115 runs, rose seven spots to No.51, but the biggest gains came for the Sri Lanka batters although the team were clean-swept.

Nilakshi de Silve soared 35 places to No.77 after scoring 74 runs in the series, while Anushka Sanjeewani climbed 49 spots to 90th for her 93 runs.

In the bowling department, Sune Luus hopped three spots to 35th after claiming five wickets, while Masabata Klaas did a four-spot jump to No.47. Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera rose four places to No.21 for her haul of five wickets, and Oshadi Ranasinghe, who picked up four wickets, re-entered at 79th.

For her all-round performances, Marizanne Kapp climbed one place to No.6 on the all-rounder’s table as well as eight places to No.32 in the batting chart.