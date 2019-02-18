SHC seeks updated report of Ranjhani murder case from IO

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought an updated report of the Irshad Ranjhani murder case from Investigation Officer (IO) Mehboob Bilal on next hearing.

A two-member bench of the SHC headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar heard the plea filed by Irshad’s brother, Munawar Ranjhani, against police for not producing accused Raheem Shah before Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The applicant stated that they have reservations that Shah would be given relief so a progress report should be sought from the police.

The petitioner said that the case against Shah was registered under the Anti-terrorism Act but IO Mahboob Bilal did not arrest Shah.

He pleaded that Raheem Shah should be produced before the ATC.

The court, later, adjourned the hearing till February 22.