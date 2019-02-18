SHC grants plea against death sentence of Lyari gang members

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday granted two Lyari gangsters’ plea against their death sentence and directed the concerned authorities to release the accused from prison.

The court was hearing the plea filed by Lyari gang war accused Shahnawaz and Rafiq against the death sentence awarded to them by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The state prosecution failed to submit evidences against the accused.

The court directed the authorities concerned to release the accused if there is no other case was registered against them.

According to the prosecution, ATC had awarded the death sentence to both accused Shahnawaz and Rafiq for killing a man in 2011 in the jurisdiction of Preedy Police Station.