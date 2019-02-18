MBS ‘won hearts’ with ‘Pak’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia’ comment: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman “won the hearts of the people of Pakistan when he said ‘consider me Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia’ in response to my asking him to treat the 2.5 mn Pakistani’s working in Saudi Arabia as his own.”

Earlier, the Saudi crown prince landed on the red carpet in Pakistan on Sunday amid much fanfare and strict security for his two-day visit to the country.

The prime minister drove MBS to the PM House in Islamabad, putting diplomatic protocol aside. Big portraits of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince MBS along with banners celebrating Pak-Saudi friendship have been put on display on the Constitution Avenue.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements in diverse fields, including energy, power, petrochemical, mineral resources and sports, to further enhance their cooperation.