Sana Mir calls for women’s PSL

Sana Mir, the former Pakistan Women captain, believes the time is ripe for the introduction of a women’s Pakistan Super League, reported ICC.

Pakistan recently hosted the Windies in Karachi for a three-match Twenty20 International series. It ended 2-1 to visitors, but it could easily have gone in the home side’s favour, with the second T20I being won by the Windies in the Super Over.

Pakistan bounced back by winning the ICC Women’s Championship ODI series against the Windies in Dubai. They are currently ranked No.7 on both the ODI and T20I charts of the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s Team Rankings.

Mir therefore believes it’s a good time to begin talk of a women’s PSL. “PSL is a wonderful brand that has been produced by Pakistan,” said Mir. “We have been playing international cricket for the last ten years and we are in the top ten.

“We just defeated the Windies and we have been playing good cricket. Deandra Dottin came to Pakistan to play, and it was a big message. I think it is time we introduced a women’s version of the PSL.”

The fourth edition of the men’s PSL got underway last week, comprising six teams, but Mir is aware a women’s PSL will have to begin slowly.

She said even an exhibition match would do to start off with, and pointed to the effects tournaments like the WBBL in Australia and the WSL in England had on their national teams.

“We don’t need to start off big with six teams. We can start with three or four teams or even an exhibition match,” Mir said. “It is important for Pakistan Women’s team. When we talk about improving the women’s game and competing with other international teams, then we need to give out girls exposure.

“Other teams give their women players exposure, and it is important our players are engaged. Our players can have sessions with coaches from abroad and that can make a huge difference.”