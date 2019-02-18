PSL bolstered my confidence: Hasan Ali

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi’s quick Hasan Ali on Sunday revealed that playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has bolstered his confidence as an international cricketer.

Ali was speaking to a private media outlet in Dubai.

The 24-year-old pacer, who started his international career three years ago, noted that “the standard of PSL matches is no less than that of the international ones”.

“The tournament is a great platform for the aspirants to show their skills,” he said.

Optimistic to find good talent through the celebrated league, Ali said that “Qalandars’ Haris Rauf can possibly be selected for the national team”.

Ali, in his last match against Lahore Qalandars, ripped through the opponent’s batting line as he sent 4 players back to the pavilion including the top order.