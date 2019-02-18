Pakistani MPs gift Saudi crown prince gold-plated gun

Lawmakers belonging to the Senate and National Assembly on Monday gifted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman a gold-plated MP-5 gun and a portrait of him.

The lawmakers delegation led by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prince Mohammad at the Prime Minister’s House, who was on a two-day maiden visit to the country as crown prince.

Earlier on January 15, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk province, Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz had gifted a ‘gold-plated Kalashnikov’ and bullets to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The premier thanked the Saudi prince for the expensive gift.