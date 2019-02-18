NAB asks govt to put Shehbaz’s name on ECL

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday reportedly asked the federal government to put the name of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL).

According to media reports, the bureau has written a letter to the interior minister recommending the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president’s name on the no-fly list. The NAB cited multiple investigations against Shehbaz while making the recommendation, they added.

The NAB, according to the reports, said investigations are underway against the opposition leader and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz in assets beyond means case.

Earlier in the day, the NAB filed a reference in the accountability court against Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The development has come just days after the Lahore High Court accepted the opposition leader’s request for bail in multiple corruption cases.

Shehbaz is expected to fly to London and meet his ailing granddaughter in a few days, reports said.