MBS visit marks new era in bilateral ties: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan has “heralded a new era in bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”.

While addressing the Pak-Saudi Business Conference in Islamabad, Dawood said, “Saudi investment is crucial for positive growth of the ailing economy.”

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday landed on the red carpet in Pakistan amid much fanfare and strict security for his two-day visit to the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and cabinet members welcomed the prince and his delegation as the Saudi plane touched down at Nur Khan Airbase, Rawalpindi.

During their visit, the Saudi delegate will sign mega-investments worth $20 billion in Pakistan.

Observing that Pakistan and Kingdom have shared a bond of mutual trust and cooperation over the years, the business magnate said that “Saudi investment in mining and mineral sectors is highly appreciated”.

In the past few years, Pakistan – in collaboration with China – has taken many steps to improve the energy crisis situation in the country. While answering a question regarding mega Saudi investments, the advisor said that “Saudi investments will help Pakistan tackle the economic crisis”.

Dawood assured that “Saudi investors will be provided with every possible facility in their business ventures”.

Saudi Minister for Commerce Majid Al-Qassabi – who also spoke on the occasion – noted that “bilateral ties between the two countries are moving in a new direction”.

“The crown prince has also expressed his desire to turn the brotherly relationship between the two countries into a strategic partnership. MBS has assured that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are partners in development,” he said.

Majid Al-Qassabi further added that “we need to increase the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kingdom, which currently stands at $3.7bn”.

Stressing the need for an incentive-based market, he held that “the two states need to discuss and discover the possible business opportunities”.